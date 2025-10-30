Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 48,600 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

