Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $219.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.20 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

