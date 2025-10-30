IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $275.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $275.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.56.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

