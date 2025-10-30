Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 8,400 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,935,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,703,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,007,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,508,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

