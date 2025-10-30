Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 938,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 12,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $275.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $275.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

