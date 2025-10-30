Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $496.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

