Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $567,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.95 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

