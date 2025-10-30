Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 102.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.7%

NOC opened at $584.93 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

