Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 231 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,790. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

