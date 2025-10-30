Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $171.01.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

