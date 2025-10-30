Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $45.85 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

