Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,935,000 after acquiring an additional 532,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $177.43 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

