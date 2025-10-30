Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,456 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

