Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 2,730 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $195.53 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

