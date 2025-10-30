Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $744,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after buying an additional 443,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

