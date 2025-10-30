KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

