Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

