Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $54,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $160.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

