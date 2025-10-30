iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

