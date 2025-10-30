First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.64 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This trade represents a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.