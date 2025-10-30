Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $631.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.62. The firm has a market cap of $786.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

