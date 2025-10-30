World Investment Advisors Purchases 13,252 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average is $305.66. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

