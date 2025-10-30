Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,662 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its position in Datadog by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $156.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.73, a PEG ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $1,337,863.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,232.80. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,727,948.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,323,807.30. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.47.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

