MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in MongoDB by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,378,000 after purchasing an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,543,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after acquiring an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.2%

MongoDB stock opened at $340.53 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.69.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,065,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,534,020. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,493 shares of company stock worth $33,830,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

