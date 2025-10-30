Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

