Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 89.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 105,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ZBH opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.