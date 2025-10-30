iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Holdings Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $246.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.31 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

