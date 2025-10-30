Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20,366.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

