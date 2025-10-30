Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $471.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.87. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total transaction of $269,669.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,399.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,817 shares of company stock worth $911,315. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

