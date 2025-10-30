Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.82. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

