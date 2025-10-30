Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 157.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,582 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,332,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,666 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 765,145 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,948 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

