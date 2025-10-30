Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $6.43 Million in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 895,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.79% of Cogent Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

