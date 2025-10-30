Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,773 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.34% of Moelis & Company worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 346.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 86,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.36%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

