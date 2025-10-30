Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Position in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. $GBFH

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 87,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.62% of GBank Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBFH. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,209,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,456,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

GBank Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBFH opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -1.12. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBank Financial ( NASDAQ:GBFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

GBank Financial Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

