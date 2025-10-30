Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 3,220 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.82% of LendingTree worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $3,254,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 11.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 61.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $882,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.LendingTree’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $69,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $71,075.92. This trade represents a 49.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $445,455.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

