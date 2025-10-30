Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 62,840 Shares of 89BIO $ETNB

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.78% of 89BIO worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in 89BIO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in 89BIO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in 89BIO by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 89BIO by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in 89BIO by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded 89BIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 89BIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

89BIO Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. 89BIO has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89BIO Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

