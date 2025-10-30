Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTI opened at $337.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.