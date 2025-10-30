Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.11% of Carpenter Technology worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of CRS opened at $323.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.14. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $326.07.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.