Auto Owners Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Auto Owners Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 299,191 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

