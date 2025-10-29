Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $966,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

