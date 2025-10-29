Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

