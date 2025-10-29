Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $821.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $772.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

