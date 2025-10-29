Human Investing LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.