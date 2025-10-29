Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 30.6% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after buying an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $502.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $503.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

