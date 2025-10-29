Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after buying an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.