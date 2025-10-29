Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 437 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

