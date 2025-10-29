Critical Contrast: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) vs. Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CocaCola and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CocaCola 0 0 15 1 3.06 Luckin Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

CocaCola presently has a consensus price target of $78.31, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Luckin Coffee has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than CocaCola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.3% of CocaCola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CocaCola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CocaCola and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CocaCola 27.34% 43.62% 12.43% Luckin Coffee 9.59% 36.80% 18.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CocaCola and Luckin Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CocaCola $47.06 billion 6.42 $10.63 billion $3.02 23.25 Luckin Coffee $4.72 billion 2.47 $401.71 million $1.76 23.38

CocaCola has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee. CocaCola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luckin Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CocaCola has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CocaCola beats Luckin Coffee on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, caffeine free Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

