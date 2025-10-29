Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $224.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

