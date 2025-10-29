iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Boosted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $690.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $692.26. The firm has a market cap of $724.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

