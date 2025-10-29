Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys 829 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $24,373,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

